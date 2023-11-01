Actor Darshan booked after pet dogs bite woman

Bengaluru: Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa has been booked along with two others by the Rajarajeshwarinagar police after his pet dogs bit a woman.
The complainant, Amita Jindal, was allegedly bitten by Darshan’s pet dogs last week.
In her complaint, Amita, a law practitioner, stated that she had parked her car in an empty plot next to Darshan’s house in RR Nagar.
"When I went to get my car, the two caretakers picked up an argument with me,” she said. There were three dogs there, two chained and one let free. When the argument escalated, the animals pounced on her, she said. The dog that was loose pounced on her and another broke free, and attacked and tore her clothes, she added.
Amita has sustained injuries on her stomach due to the dog bites, the complaint said. She has urged action against the two caretakers and Darshan in her complaint.
An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal).