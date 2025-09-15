Menu
Actor Upendra, wife’s phones 'hacked'; cybercriminals demand Rs 55,000 from their contacts

According to Upendra, his wife received a phone call and was made to enter some code, which 'hacked both their phones' after the code was also entered on his phone.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 15:21 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 15:21 IST
