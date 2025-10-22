Menu
After bitter spat over Bengaluru roads, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

As per sources, the industrialist extended an invitation to a family event to multiple politicos, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Industries Minister M B Patil and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 20:09 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 20:09 IST
