After brief respite, Bengaluru headed for dry spell this week

Bengaluru: Despite light showers on Friday and Saturday offering respite, the city is headed for a spell of dry weather next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
In a forecast for next week, the IMD, Bengaluru, said dry conditions would prevail in the city, with the mercury rising by about two to three degrees Celsius.
Though the city recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius on April 6, the highest in eight years, temperatures dropped by nearly three degrees Celsius over the last few days.
A few city neighbourhoods received light showers on Friday and Saturday, which the IMD described as trace since the daily rainfall levels did not cross 1 mm.
(Published 22 April 2024, 01:56 IST)