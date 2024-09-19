After leopard being spotted near Electronics City, officials intensify search

V Ganesh, Assistant Conservator of Forest, stated: “We have been monitoring the situation closely. Over the past two days and nights, we have searched extensively. As of now, we have not found any pug marks or received fresh sighting reports. The leopard may have ventured out of the Bannerghatta forest. We are educating local residents to prevent potential conflicts.”

The team has set up five camera traps in secluded, bush-covered areas. “While checking one of the traps, I encountered a person urinating in a secluded spot. I advised him to avoid such places given the current situation,” Ganesh added.

Forest officers believe the leopard’s movements may be linked to the rising population of stray dogs, attracted by food waste left along the roadside.

“Leopards can travel up to 25 km in a matter of hours, making it challenging to track them. Local municipal authorities should ensure proper disposal of garbage to mitigate these issues,” Ganesh concluded.