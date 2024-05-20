After RCB triumph, CSK fans complain of harassment; police say no plaint filed

Many Chennai Super Kings fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to allege harassment they faced inside and outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Saturday’s match with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
A CSK fan (@i_m_mukul_sahu) wrote on X: “Not even outside, even inside the stadium, they can celebrate, but CSK fans can’t, tortured me and others so much we had to call policeman and they literally gave that policeman 500 rs and he went away, horrible experience, just never go to watch match in this stadium ffs ever.” (sic)
Another user named Korah Abraham wrote: “Anybody wearing a CSK jersey was abused verbally and sometimes even physically. RCB fans (read men) were surrounding people wearing CSK jerseys, pulling their T-shirts, pushing and booing straight into their faces (happened to us).”
Several such incidents were posted on X after the match.
Responding to these posts, RCB fans shared a video of CSK fans involved in a banter with them. “Any sort of crude misbehaviour is unacceptable and should be dealt with. Also, this was happening at both ends, and you CSK fans aren’t the only victims here,” one X user wrote.
Cubbon Park police dismissed the allegations and said that except for small, usual verbal banter, no harassment incidents were reported.
“We had deployed a policeman every 10 metres and controlled the crowd. Neither was any untoward incident reported nor was any complaint filed,” said a senior police officer in charge of the jurisdictional Cubbon Park police station.
Police urged victims to come forward and file a complaint if they faced harassment. “We will probe thoroughly if someone comes forward and files a complaint,” the officer said.
The officer stressed that security was tightened for Saturday’s match. Around 1,500 police officers were deployed at the stadium, 500 more than usual, he added.
Besides, extra lighting arrangements were made in association with the Cubbon Park Horticulture Department and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to improve visibility.