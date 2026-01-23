Against Congress–BJP might, smaller parties test alliance idea in GBA polls

<p>Bengaluru: With elections to Bengaluru’s five municipal corporations approaching, quiet but sustained conversations among smaller political parties have revived an old question: can a coalition outside the Congress, BJP and JD(S) mount a credible challenge in civic polls?</p>.<p>Parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) and Uttama Prajakeeya Party have begun informal discussions to explore a broad understanding to avoid splitting votes, though no final decision has been taken by their leaderships.</p>.<p>If formed, this would be the first such initiative in Bengaluru, which is expected to go to polls between May 25 and June 30.</p>.BJP appoints veteran leader Ram Madhav as in-charge for GBA polls.<p>KRS president Ravi Krishna Reddy said his party, which has been campaigning against corruption and gaining traction among young voters, was in talks with like-minded outfits. “We are ready to form an alliance with parties other than the JCB (JD(S), Congress and BJP) combine,” he said. “There is a section of voters looking for honest politics, and we have already begun ground-level campaigning.”</p>.<p>With the number of wards increasing to 369 from 198 and five corporations replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), several parties believe the altered electoral landscape offers them a better chance.</p>.<p>For the AAP, this will be its first election to Bengaluru’s municipal bodies.</p>.<p>Sitaram Gundappa, working president of the AAP, said parties such as KRS and actor Upendra’s Uttama Prajakeeya Party had expressed interest in a broad alliance. “Since AAP is a national party, we will seek approval from the national leadership,” he said, adding that he personally favoured an alliance. "If not a formal one, we will explore unofficial seat adjustments to avoid vote splits."</p>.<p>In the 2015 BBMP polls, several smaller parties, including the BSP, CPI(M) and AIMIM, fielded candidates, but failed to make a mark, while the Congress, BJP and JD(S) contested separately. This time, the BJP and JD(S) plan to contest together, while the Congress is likely to go it alone.</p>.<p>Political analyst Anil Nachappa said a broad alliance could benefit smaller parties, particularly in the context of reservation and delimitation, though some may still prefer to contest independently.</p>.<p>Arun Prasad A, state general secretary of the BSP, said the party had no plans to join any alliance.</p>.<p>Srikanth Narasimhan, general secretary of the Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), said alliances may not significantly influence local elections. “What matters most are local issues and the candidate. Beyond a strong campaign, alliances do not necessarily translate into votes,” he said, adding that the party would contest on its own.</p>