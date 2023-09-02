Home
Air Commodore Rohith Vijayadev assumes command of Yelahanka Air Force Station

A National Defence Academy alumnus, Vijayadev was commissioned in the transport stream of the flying (pilot) branch of the Indian Air Force in 1997.
Air Commodore Rohith Vijayadev on Friday took over the command of Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from Air Commodore Mukesh Kumar Yadav in a ceremonial parade at the airbase.

A National Defence Academy alumnus, Vijayadev was commissioned in the transport stream of the flying (pilot) branch of the Indian Air Force in 1997. He has flying experience of over 6,200 hours on a range of transport aircraft, including Avro, Embraer, and Dornier-228.

He has operated in all the important sectors of the country. A Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, and a Master Green pilot, Vijayadev has so far tenanted various command, staff, and instructional appointments, an official MoD statement said.

The Air Officer also has the distinction of undergoing courses at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College Wellington, and the Naval War College, Goa. He has been conferred the Vayusena Medal by the President of India and has been commended by the Chief of the Air Staff.

(Published 01 September 2023, 20:38 IST)
