Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

‘AI.YO!’ sets the tone for this year’s Big Bang Awards in Bengaluru

The theme is a linguistic nod to the collision of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the quintessentially South Indian exclamation of surprise, 'Aiyo'.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 20:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsArtificial Intelligenceadvertising

Follow us on :

Follow Us