<p>Bengaluru: The city's advertising and creative fraternity is set to converge on Saturday for the 41st edition of the Big Bang Awards.</p>.<p>Organised by the Advertising Club Bangalore, the event this year pivots to a theme that is uniquely Bengaluru: 'AI.YO!'.</p>.<p>The theme is a linguistic nod to the collision of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the quintessentially South Indian exclamation of surprise, 'Aiyo'.</p>.<p>According to the organisers, the concept aims to bridge the gap between global technology and local culture, reflecting how the industry navigates the AI revolution with both curiosity and humour.</p>.<p>Departing from its traditional evening format, the 2026 edition at The Ritz-Carlton will be a day-long affair, starting from 12 pm. The schedule includes a curated AI Experience Zone, workshops, and a live photography contest.</p>.<p>"The Big Bang Awards are about celebrating ideas that shape culture and define the future," said Laeeq Ali, President, Ad Club Bangalore.</p>.<p>A highlight is the 'Founders Circle' fireside chat at 4 pm. A high-profile panel featuring industry veterans like Bijou Kurien and Ashish Thukral will discuss 'Business Growth in the Age of AI', focusing on how Indian companies can convert tech shifts into measurable growth.</p>.<p>The festivities include the 'Bang On' music festival, where industry professionals trade briefs for microphones. The day culminates in a gala awards night, recognising excellence across 130 categories.</p>