Son dies after alcoholic father shoots him over argument involving money

Bengaluru: The Kamakshipalya police arrested a 58-year-old man for shooting his son dead using a rifle, police officers said Friday. The deceased Narthan Bopanna stayed with his father Suresh KG, the suspect, on the ground floor of a rented house in Karekallu in western Bengaluru.
Police said that at around 3.40 pm on Thursday, Suresh, an alcoholic, and Bopanna argued over money. In a fit of rage, Suresh picked up his Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) shotgun and shot Bopanna.
The bullet pierced Boppanna’s torso and he fell as the blood began pouring out. Boppanna managed to grab his phone, dialled his younger sister and told her about the incident.
His sister immediately informed a relative, who found Bopanna a while later and admitted him to the Supra Hospital in Basaveshwar Nagar. The bullet had hit Bopanna's left inguinal region and he had lost a lot of blood, a police investigator said.
At around 6.20 pm, the doctors at the hospital declared that Bopanna had succumbed after he did not respond to the treatment.
Suspect destroys evidence
Investigators found that when Bopanna was being treated at the hospital, Suresh cleaned the blood at the crime scene and “destroyed the evidence”. The investigators subsequently arrested Suresh and recovered two Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) shotguns at his house.
“The suspect told us that he has a license for the two SBBL shotguns,” an investigator said. “We are verifying the claims and further probe was on.”
Bopanna took care of his mother
Bopanna’s family originally hailed from Kodagu but they were residing in Bengaluru for several years. He has an ailing mother.
A police officer said that Bopanna was a Diploma holder and worked with an e-commerce platform. Bopanna was unmarried and had quit his job four months ago to take care of his mother, the officer said.