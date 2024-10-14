Bengaluru: Alert cremator helps police arrest woman, who killed kids with lover's help

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramanagara district police have arrested a woman and her lover for murdering her two children. </p>.<p>Gregory Francis, 30, and Sweety, 25, were arrested for the murder of Kabila (2) and Kabilan (11 months), Sweety’s children. </p>.<p>The police said Sweety met Francis two months ago at a park on Tannery Road, and got into an affair with him. Sweety is married to Shivu, a BBMP sweeper near Indiranagar. </p>.<p>Sweety and Francis often visited Ramanagara in these two months, according to a police officer. </p>.Man arrested for killing 76-year-old father in Bengaluru.<p>Francis, Sweety and the children rented a house at Ijooru on September 27. On October 1, Kabila was murdered, while Kabilan was killed on October 7. "Sweety beat the children on their backs, leading to asphyxiation,” the officer said. </p>.<p>While the pair managed to cremate the first child, suspicions arose during the death of the second child. </p>.<p>"During the first instance, the cremator was made to believe that the child died due to an illness. However, due to the short period between the two murders, doubts arose when they brought the second child for cremation. The cremator videographed the incident and brought it to the notice of the police,” the officer said. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the police also received credible information from other sources, leading to the arrest of Francis and Sweety. </p>.<p>“They were subsequently arrested and confessed to the murder. The motive was the affair and they thought the children would be a problem in the future,” an officer said. </p>