<p>Bengaluru: Doctors in the city have reported a sharp rise in allergies and respiratory infections over the past week due to windy weather and widespread civic constructions.</p>.<p>While allergies typically present with itchy eyes and runny nose, recent infections are more severe, with patients reporting fever, body pain and respiratory congestion.</p>.<p>"Windy weather carries pollen and dust over long distances, affecting more people," said Dr Nidhin Mohan, Specialist, Internal Medicine. He warned that untreated asthma triggered by allergies could be fatal.</p>.<p>Doctors identified children, the elderly, asthma patients, construction workers and those who commute daily by autorickshaws and two-wheelers as particularly vulnerable.</p>.<p>"Wearing masks and stepping out before 9 am or after 5 pm during low pollination hours helps sensitive people," said Dr Pragati Rao, Pulmonologist and Allergy Specialist.</p>.<p>She added that allergy profiling tests help identify triggers, while immunotherapy is being considered for younger patients with recurring allergies. </p>.<p>Currently, patients present with cough, throat dryness, itching, fever and body pain in severe cases.</p>.<p>General Physician Dr Kiran Raj advised vulnerable groups to gargle with salt water and stay well hydrated.</p>