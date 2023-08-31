Amateur robber arrested along with four other acquaintances in Bengaluru

A former massage therapist was so allured by the world of crime and its perks that he robbed a home-alone woman at knifepoint in the upscale HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru.
While he took away the victim's gold jewellery and cash, she managed to persuade him to leave her phone, saying he was like her brother. He agreed but asked her not to call anyone. He then kept the phone on the sofa and ran away.
The woman filed a police complaint. Police not only arrested him but also his four accomplices.
Joshua, the suspect, worked as a massage therapist in HSR Layout but left the job and joined a private company. He quit that job after three months.
He didn't want to work but yearned a lavish lifestyle. He started visiting bars in SG Palya and BTM Layout, where he met his accomplices, including two rowdy-sheeters. The "new friends" told him how he could make money by robbing jewellery.
Joshua decided to strike in HSR Layout, an area he knew well. For 15 days, he observed the movements of women who dropped off their children at school. He saw his target.
On August 21, he barged into a house in HSR Layout 7th Sector, and followed the woman to the first floor of her building. He then realised he had forgotten the knife. He quickly returned, and got the knife and chilli powder.
He barged into the house and threw chilli powder at the woman's face. He threatened her with the knife and robbed gold and cash. He cut her hand a little to leave a mark. She screamed but didn't get help.
Police said Joshua sold the jewellery to his accomplices.
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said it was a tough case to crack but the team with good technical knowledge worked on it to nab the accused.
"In a testament to the unwavering determination and technologically precise investigative techniques, the HSR Layout police team orchestrated a remarkable breakthrough in this robbery case. The incident involving a lone woman who fell victim to a brutal attack and gold jewellery theft within the confines of her home, sent shockwaves across our HSR Layout community,” he said.
The other suspects are Ravindra, Anand alias Punga, Akshay, and Harish Kumar, all residents of Suddugunteplaya.