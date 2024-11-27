Home
Annapurna Devi award for Bengalurean singer

Lalith Rao was drawn to the Agra gharana when, as a three-year-old, she listened to Ustad Faiyaz Khan at an all-night concert.
C S Sarvamangala
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 02:38 IST

Published 27 November 2024, 02:38 IST
