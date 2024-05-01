Artisanal eat-outs catching on in city

“A lot of the time, kitchen spaces are put on the back burner, and are dingy and dark. I didn’t want that. At our current space, the kitchen and seating area are all in the same space. You can see the food being prepared, while enjoying a cosy space. A lot of people look for a place where they can have a conversation and take in their surroundings. This is lacking in some of the bigger restaurants,” says Aarohi Sanghavi, head chef and owner. A majority of the patisserie’s customer base is between 20 and 40.