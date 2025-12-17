<p>An art show, which opened at Sublime Galleria last Friday, showcases a collection of mixed media works that focus on themes such as sisterhood, wildlife, spirituality and nature. </p>.<p>Titled ‘Tranquil Balance’, it is the fifth solo exhibition of Ulsoor-based artist Pragya Jain who is originally from Delhi. “It’s a culmination of 10-12 months of work,” says Pragya, who started her career with acrylics on canvas. “That was back in 2005. Over the years, I began experimenting, and about two years ago, I started working with embroidery as a medium. I wanted to think out of the box and bring something fresh to the canvas,” she adds. ‘Tranquil Balance’ comprises three separate series featuring a mix of tapestries, paintings and sketches. “Eight out of the 25 pieces are paper works, while the rest are tapestries,” she clarifies.</p>.<p>‘The Protagonist series’ is an artistic commentary on the importance of respecting the natural habitat of animals. “I yearn for a world where they may live unencumbered — where harmony, freedom, and dignity are their birthright,” Pragya states in her artist’s note. The pieces feature embroidered and painted tigers, mares and cheetahs. In ‘The Heritage series’, Pragya depicts cows and bulls, considered sacred in India. An ode to the traditional art form Pichwai has been given a contemporary make over with Pragya’s forms. The canvas made of linen is printed with her original artwork, and then the intricate embroidery with a dense dimension is added over the print.</p>.Bengaluru Rural MP Manjunath demands setting up of Sandalwood Board .<p>‘The Existence series’, on the other hand, is a reflection of how the artist was raised — in a joint family in Delhi. “I grew up around a large group of cousins. That bond and sisterhood we had is still strong, though we now live in different corners of the world,” she explains. One of her tapestries is a celebration of eight of the female cousins she grew up with. They feature hand-embroidered profiles of women against abstract geometric patterns. </p>.<p>While the themes are all distinct, the artist returns to certain motifs and techniques that are her signature. Geometric patterns and animal life have always been at the heart of her work since the start, and in the last few years, textures have also become integral.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>On display until January 12, 2026. At Sublime Galleria, Vittal Mallya Road. For details, call 81473 76032.</em></span></p>