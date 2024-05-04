As heat peaks in the hills, Bengalureans look beyond Ooty, Coorg

Bengaluru: With Bengaluru experiencing an extended dry spell with little or no rain, city dwellers are reconsidering their usual summer getaways to nearby hill stations.
In the past, the onset of the summer holidays would see a surge of vacationers heading to cooler retreats like Ooty and Coorg. However, this season, the unusually high temperatures at these popular destinations are deterring visitors.
On April 28, Ooty recorded a peak temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, which is a substantial 5.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
Speaking to DH, S Mahalingaiah, director of Skyway International Travels, said travellers are more cautious this year because of the water crisis and heat. He estimated that there is a 20% decrease in domestic bookings due to the climbing mercury levels.
He believes that health concerns are taking precedence for people. "The intense heat is preventing tourists from fully enjoying their sightseeing experiences. At the same time, many resorts located in areas known for their cooler climates lack air conditioning," he said.
Leh, Manali, Shimla popular
Other travel agencies made similar observations. A staff member from Holiday Infinite Leisures said travellers are now opting for cooler destinations such as Guwahati, Leh, Manali and Shimla.
While Mahalingaiah attributed the decline in travel to both the election season and summer heat, Shankare Gowda, a cab driver with over three decades of experience, blamed it solely on the heat.
"Earlier, I had the luxury of selecting from numerous ride requests during the week, but these days, I’m down to just three or four rides weekly," he said.
In addition to the decline in hill station travel, he said trips to other popular cities like Chennai and Tirupati have also seen a decrease.
Krishna, another cab driver who has been in the business for more than two decades, shared that his weekly rides have reduced from five to barely a couple.
Some of the most visited Karnataka districts last year included Mysuru, Udupi and Bengaluru Urban.