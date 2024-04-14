Asafoetida sale: Karnataka HC upholds injunction in trademark dispute

On the other hand, SS Pandian & Sons argued that they were in the asafoetida business since 1957 and had been using the ‘Hotel Special’ trademark to sell a particular variety of asafoetida since 1993 with the same being registered in 2002, valid till 2032. It was also alleged that the invoices placed by SVT to assert prior use are concocted documents as they disclose seven-digit telephone numbers that were not in use till 1994.