Ashoka Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra to arrive in Bengaluru on October 10

The Ashoka Ambedkar Dhamma Yatra, organised by the Buddhist Fraternity Council, is currently under way, travelling from Kerala to Nagpur. On October 10, it will reach Bengaluru in the morning via K R Puram.
The Yatra commenced on September 30 in Kerala and is presently passing through Tamil Nadu. After arriving in KGF on October 9, it is expected to reach Vidhana Soudha on October 10, followed by a rally to Ravindra Kalakshetra, said writer-activist Hulikunte Murthy.
Ravindra Kalakshetra will host day-long programs, featuring Dr B R Ambedkar's work 'Buddha and his Dhamma.' Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and H C Mahadevappa are expected to attend.
A Dhamma Sanmana ceremony will be held to honour writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy, Babu Jagajeevan Ram awardee Venkamma of Bellary, Gollahalli Shivaprasad, and Hanasoge Somashekhar. Cultural activities will follow, including a performance of writer K B Siddaiah's play 'Daklakatha Devikavya' and Dhamma Gayana.