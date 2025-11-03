Bengaluru: Transgender organisations condemn assault of 24-yr-old transwoman

<p>Bengaluru: Transgender organisations Sangama and the Movement for Gender and Sexual Pluralism (MGSP) have condemned the assault, kidnapping and forcible tonsuring of 24-year-old transwoman Sukanya. </p>.<p>Sukanya, of Roopena Agrahara, along with other community members, was kidnapped around 3 pm on October 30 from KR Puram. She was beaten with a wooden stick and a ladle throughout the night, and her head was forcibly shaved. She was rescued by police on October 31. </p>.Seven transgenders arrested for assaulting gang member in Bengaluru.<p>In a statement, Sangama and MGSP said the assault arose from tensions surrounding Sukanya’s alleged wish to move from one hijra gharana to another. </p>.<p>"We're holding discussions with community members and leaders to prevent such incidents and extend legal, medical, psychosocial and safety assistance to Sukanya," the statement added. </p>