Aster DM to pump in Rs 250 cr, add 350 beds to Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru: Hospital chain Aster DM is infusing Rs 250 crore into its Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru to expand it by 3 lakh square feet and take the overall bed capacity to 850, from the present 500, the healthcare provider said in a statement shared on Monday.
"This expansion of Aster CMI Hospital is expected to have a positive impact on both EBITDA and PAT, as it involves minimal fixed costs for operating the additional beds. We do not expect any margin dilution in the short term as well," said Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, India.
Overall, the company plans to add approximately 1,700 beds by financial year 2026-27, taking its total bed tally in India to 6,600-plus through the organic route. It will further look for expansion through the inorganic route, to achieve its aim of entering the top-3 integrated healthcare providers bracket in India, the statement said. The capital allocation for this expansion is around Rs 1,000 crore.
