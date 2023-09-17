Auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers on September 27

The Regional Transport Office (East) is organising a public auction to distribute fancy vehicle registration numbers on September 27 at 12 noon.
According to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, registration numbers that more than one vehicle owner has applied for can be put up for auction by the transport department. Under this provision, the Regional Transport Office (East) has organised this public auction to distribute fancy registration numbers starting with the sequence KA 03/NS.
The list of fancy numbers includes numbers such as 1, 123, 1234, 1111, 2222, 3333, 3636, 4444, 4455, 4545, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888, 9000, and 9999, besides other numbers vehicle owners wish to have.
Those interested in obtaining any one of these fancy registration numbers can visit the Transport Commissioner’s Office at Shanthi Nagar at 12 noon on September 27.