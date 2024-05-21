Authorities plan sewage diversion drain to fix flooding at gated community

Bengaluru: Teams from two government agencies on Monday descended on a north Bengaluru gated community, where floodwaters damaged 22 villas on Saturday night.
Officials said that the BBMP and the Forest Department carried out the visit to permanently solve the flooding of Esteem Northwood.
Later in the evening, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also inspected the place.
At least 22 families were affected as water surged into their villas on Saturday night, receding only 12 hours later. Residents pointed to the incomplete stormwater drain works as the reason for the flooding.
Despite completing retaining walls along most of the drain connecting Attur and Puttenahalli lakes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hit a snag near Esteem Northwood, since Puttenahalli lake falls under the Forest Department’s jurisdiction. Since the drain carries sewage, the department is not too keen on allowing water from the drain to discharge into the lake.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, top Forest Department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Brijesh Kumar Dikshith, and Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar inspected the flood-hit layout.
During the joint inspection, they resolved to lay a substantial pipeline stretching half a kilometre from the incomplete stormwater drain to the opposite end of Puttenahalli lake, ensuring that the water does not enter the waterbody.
While the BBMP built sewage diversion drains around many lakes, it did not create such a provision at the Puttenahalli lake since it was transferred recently to the Forest Department, officials said.
When Shivakumar inspected the place, residents lamented to the deputy chief minister that they could not be safe despite spending a fortune to buy a house at the layout. They urged him to ensure the layout does not get flooded again.
A resident said four houses, which were flooded in last year’s rains, continue to be vacant as the families have left the area.
Notice to developers
Shivakumar revealed that he has instructed officers to issue notices to developers responsible for establishing private layouts without ensuring basic infrastructure.
“Water entered many houses as the private layout did not provide infrastructure for the flow of water and sewage. This is a mistake made by the developers. They have collected money from buyers, but a minimum facility has not been provided,” Shivakumar said after inspecting houses around Rachenahalli lake.