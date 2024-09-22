'Auto anna goes digital': Bengaluru auto driver has QR code in his smartwatch, netizens react

In yet another peak Bengaluru moment, a netizen came across an autorickshaw driver who had a unique way of receiving payments from his passengers.
A user named Vishvajeet posted on his X handle a picture where the driver showed him his smartwatch with the QR code.
"Auto anna pulled out the #peakBengaluru move," the caption read.
The picture was posted on September 20 and since then it has garnered over 600k views and a flurry of comments.
"This auto driver looks very smart, this is the magic of Digital India," commented a user.
"Looks like Auto Anna is taking the #peakBengaluru approach to navigate the city's traffic! Creative solutions for a familiar struggle," another commented.
A third user commented, "Modern problems require Modern solutions."
"This is the new picture of new India," commented a fourth.
"With this you can easily understand why Bengaluru is the tech city of India," commented a fifth.
A similar thing happened recently in Bengaluru where the autorickshaw driver showed his smartwatch for QR code.
A user on X handle posted the picture with the caption, "Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri. Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag," the caption read, calling it a peak bengaluru moment.
