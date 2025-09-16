Menu
Auto driver booked for molesting 19-year-old student in Bengaluru

According to the FIR, on September 8, the survivor from JP Nagar had booked the autorickshaw on the Rapido ride-hailing app at 4.28 pm from her college to her house.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 22:59 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 22:59 IST
