<p>Bengaluru: Kothanur police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old auto driver for allegedly abusing a woman from the Northeast after she cancelled a ride.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Pawan HS, a native of KR Pete in Mandya.</p>.Finance company employee found dead in Bengaluru pub washroom.<p>In her complaint, she alleged that the incident occurred on October 2 at 7 pm after she booked a cab from her residence in Kothanur to reach her office in Banaswadi.</p>.<p>The app showed the driver had “arrived”, but he never turned up, even after she waited for over five to seven minutes. “I called him and shared my location, but he still didn’t show up. Since I was getting late, I cancelled the ride and booked another driver,” she said in a post on social media.</p>.<p>“After moving just a few metres, Pawan deliberately appeared before us and blocked our way, and demanded money. He started abusing me and even tried to hit me. He took videos of me and refused to speak in Hindi when I requested him to. Only when I began recording did he step back,” she added.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint, Pawan was arrested by the Kothanur police. He has been sent to judicial custody.</p>