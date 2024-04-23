Avoid exposure to sun from noon to 3 pm, urges weather advisory

Amid the soaring heat, the weather department has issued an advisory urging people to drink plenty of water and avoid exposure to sun between 12 noon and 3 pm.
Asking people to wear lightweight, light-coloured, porous cotton clothing, the advisory recommends the use of umbrellas, hats, sunglasses, and shoes or chappals while going out.
To avoid dehydration, the advisory asked people to avoid alcohol, caffeinated and carbonated drinks. They instead recommend lassi, rice water, lemon water and buttermilk. They also recommended ORS to rehydrate. They asked people to avoid eating high-protein or stale food, urging them to visit a doctor if they fall ill or faint.
Recommending against leaving children or pets in parked cars since they would get heated up, they suggested using curtains, fans, and shutters to keep the homes cool. Windows should also be kept open at night. People should take frequent baths and wear damp clothes to reduce body temperature, the advisory said.
Outdoor workers like farmers should wear hats or carry umbrellas. They should also wrap damp clothes around their heads, necks, and face to keep the body cool.
Animals should be kept in the shade and served plenty of water. The advisory directs athletes to avoid strenuous outdoor training or activities between 12 noon to 3 pm. It asked travellers to carry adequate drinking water.
