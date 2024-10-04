Bengalureans attempt Inktober in unique ways

<p>Bengalureans are giving a unique spin to Inktober, a month-long art challenge. While some are using central characters and symbols in each frame, others are expressing the influence of tradition and culture through their art.</p>.<p><strong>Storytelling</strong></p>.<p>Horamavu resident Loreto Basumatary has worked on the challenge since 2017. “In the first three years, I wrote poetry based on the prompts. From 2020, I started sketching,” she says. She posts on Instagram as Lolo Doodles.</p>.<p>The 39-year-old is working on the prompts digitally this year. “I have a vague storyline ready, which will revolve around two characters — Lolo and Doggo. In the first prompt (Backpack), you will see Lolo carrying a brown backpack, while the duo looks at a map together,” she adds.</p>.Bengaluru designer gives Inktober a Kannada twist.<p><strong>Kannada inspiration</strong></p>.<p>In her illustrations, Anubha Upadhya M is adding simple Kannada words that describe the prompts.</p>.<p>The UI/UX designer says, “The prompts this year are complex. They have a travel-related theme. Most Kannada words used for the terms are bookish and rarely <br>used in everyday conversations. Instead, I have used simpler words in sentences that can be used in conversations.” For instance, she has depicted the prompt ‘Backpack’ with a girl holding a bag with ‘bennu cheela’ written on it.</p>.<p>“In some prompts, I plan to use colloquial Kannada words or Kanglish (combination of Kannada and English) words,” Anubha adds.</p>.<p><strong>Indian twist</strong></p>.<p>Full-time artist and part-time designer Ranjana V Vikraman is giving the prompts an Indian twist by taking inspiration from Indian mythology, iconography, and sculpture studies. “I am using pen techniques and ink washes on the sketch against a sepia background. In most editions, I have observed people working with surrealistic themes and keeping a central character as the focus. However, I have rarely seen people work on Indian themes,” shares the Nagasandra resident.</p>.<p><strong>Symbols galore</strong></p>.<p>Chiranjith Barui, resident of Abbigere, has worked on the challenge since 2017. He finds this year’s prompts direct and easy to work with. “When I started sketching, I used to create works that depicted urbanisation and its effect on the earth,” he says.</p>.<p>Barui, a design media and creative arts professor, doesn’t look at the prompts in advance. So far, he has drawn an astronaut with his gear to depict the prompt ‘Backpack’, and a tortoise to depict ‘Discover’.</p>.<p><strong>Retro style</strong></p>.<p>Mahadevapura resident Akshay Kumar D M is attempting the challenge for the third time. He would sketch the prompts with ink earlier but is working on them digitally now. “This year, I am trying to replicate old comics from the ’80s and ’90s,” he says.</p>.<p>“The challenge always inspires me to improve my quality of <br>work on the professional front too,” the motion and graphic designer adds.</p>.<p><strong>What is Inktober?</strong></p><p><br>This art challenge was started in 2009 by Jake Parker. Its official website offers daily prompts for October, plus 52 prompts that can be worked on as a weekly challenge throughout the year. To participate, visit <em>inktober.com</em></p>