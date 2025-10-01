Bengaluru second among seven metropolitan cities in medical negligence cases

<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru is placed second among the only seven metropolitan cities which have recorded deaths due to medical negligence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Three cases of medical negligence were reported from Bengaluru in 2023 and two cases were reported from other districts in the state. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Though only a few cases have been reported, citizens said the cases were under-reported and many cases at private facilities were brushed off without reporting.</p>.Crime against senior citizens rose by 41.7% in Bengaluru in 2023.<p class="bodytext">"At private facilities, there is a system in place and staff to specially look into such complaints. Even if there is a medical negligence case, it is settled without being reported. They also have a strong legal team to ensure that such cases are tackled," a medical practitioner working with multiple private hospitals said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said most of the cases reported were from government facilities. Citizens, however, said there were many more cases going unreported even in government facilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Many of them die outside the hospitals after they are denied treatment. They are sent off without any medication. A majority of the cases don't get reported since people who visit these facilities are unaware of the legal options available to fight such negligence," a healthcare professional said.</p>