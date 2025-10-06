Bengaluru second in juvenile crime; sees 133% surge in just one year: NCRB

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru recorded the second-highest number of crimes committed by juveniles in the country, as per the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).</p>.<p>In 2023, the city reported 427 offences involving juveniles — a sharp jump from 200 in 2022 and 177 in 2021. Bengaluru ranks second only to Chennai, which registered 523 such cases in that year.</p>.<p>The NCRB data showed mixed trends across other metros. Hyderabad reported a drop from 300 cases in 2022 to 180 in 2023, while Kolkata saw a rise from 9 in 2022 to 115 in 2023.</p>.Over 3,000 Pocso cases recorded in Karnataka in 2023: NCRB .<p>A senior police officer attributed the rise in serious crimes among juveniles to the glorification of crime in the media and the imitation of “rowdy” culture, where youth seek identity and recognition.</p>.<p>“Many such cases stem from school dropouts after class 10, leaving teenagers without direction,” the officer said.</p>.<p>He added that this vulnerability, combined with the broken window effect — where existing problems encourage further crime — pushes youth towards illegal activity that offers quick identity within peer groups.</p>.<p>Other causes include family instability, low-income backgrounds, and unemployment. The officer also pointed to flaws in the justice system, saying that arresting juveniles for minor offences often turns them into hardened criminals, as "jails become colleges of postgraduation". </p>.<p>“This is a catch-22 situation. The root cause is unemployment and lack of vocational opportunities. We need skill-based training and stronger parental, social, and peer control to prevent first-time offenders from spiralling further,” he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Child psychologist Dr Nandini Rao said the rise in juvenile crime reflects growing emotional and social pressures among adolescents.</p>.<p>"We are seeing increasing peer pressure, social media addiction, and a lack of adequate parental supervision. Teenagers are navigating complex emotional landscapes without the coping mechanisms or guidance they need,” she said.</p>.<p>Dr Nandini stressed the need for community-based programmes that focus on skill-building, emotional regulation, and moral mentorship.</p>.<p>"Children today are highly sensitive and prone to depression. Schools and families must collaborate to create environments that discourage risky behaviour and promote emotional resilience for adolescents,” she added.</p>