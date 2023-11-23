B’luru takes the cake: 31% eat bakery products every day

Bengaluru: A worrying 31 pert cent of Bengalureans surveyed recently said they ate biscuits, cakes and bakery products every day.
Only 11per cent of the 2,101 respondents said that their families didn’t eat bakery products even once a month. A majority of those surveyed ate bakery items multiple times a month.
Doctors say consumption of items made with refined flour and sugar can cause serious health problems in the long run.
“While the impact depends on the type of bakery item being consumed, it is important to monitor the intake. Consumption of sugary items daily will lead to unhealthy weight gain and obesity. This will, eventually, lead to various other complications,” said Dr Ravindra Mehta, critical care physician, Apollo Hospitals.
Doctors DH spoke to warned that the habit could lead to sugar addiction, especially among the young.
“Obesity results in a sedentary lifestyle and impacts the body’s metabolism. From sleep apnea to cardiac problems, the long-term impacts are many. Once there is unhealthy weight gain and obesity, it is a vicious cycle. It leads to diabetes, cardiac problems, and high blood pressure. These could lead to stroke and kidney problems,” explained Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, president-elect, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).
Dr Mehta added that uncontrolled consumption could have a bigger impact on those with underlying health conditions. “Obesity could accelerate the progression of existing conditions such as asthma and diabetes. Also, it could prove to be dangerous for those with a family history of such diseases,” he said.
Doctors from across the city said that a high number of children were becoming obese by the time they reached their teenage years.
The survey did not take into account the respondents’ social and economic backgrounds.
Sweets, ice cream
The surveys, by LocalCircles, revealed 8 per cent of 2,008 participants ate traditional Indian sweets every day, and 7 per cent of 2,113 participants ate ice cream every day.