B-SMILE fines two contractors Rs 2 lakh each for project delays

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) on Friday fined two contractors — JMC Constructions and Ocean Constructions — Rs 2 lakh each for delay in completing white-topping works.</p>.<p>The penalty was issued after Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh pulled up civic officials over the slow progress of works along the Outer Ring Road and nearby stretches. </p><p>The Chief Secretary has reportedly directed B-SMILE to complete all white-topping works by November.</p>