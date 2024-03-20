Bagmane Group, Apollo Hospitals in talks with BMRCL for direct access to 4 metro stations

Apollo Hospitals, located on Bannerghatta Road, has sought direct connectivity to the IIMB metro station on the Pink Line. The Bagmane Group, known for building several glitzy tech parks in the city, has shown interest in direct access to the Bellandur, Isro and Jakkur Cross metro stations on the Blue Line.