Bajaj, PES University partner to train rural engineering students  

<p>Bengaluru: The fourth Bajaj Engineering Skill Training Centre (BEST) in the country has been set up at PES University's Bengaluru campus to provide rural students with enhanced employment opportunities.</p>.<p>Jawahar D, Pro-Chancellor of PES University, said the centre is one of its kind in Karnataka.</p>.<p>"Bajaj is funding the initiative, while we are providing the infrastructure. Students from districts with limited access to education and job opportunities have been handpicked by PES faculty during visits to colleges in those regions," he explained.</p>.<p>Admission to the training programme requires passing an entrance test that covers basic engineering concepts. "The first batch, which started in July, includes students from Kalyana Karnataka districts, Hassan, Mandya and Davanagere. Companies will begin recruiting these students next month, and PES is confident of achieving 100 per cent placements," Jawahar added.</p>.<p>The current batch consists of Graduate Trainee Engineers who are undergoing a six-month training programme. "A new batch of Diploma Trainee Engineers will commence in November," he noted.</p>.<p>The centre's formal inauguration will take place on October 4, with Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar presiding over the event.</p>