Bangalore chapter of National HRD Network elects new committee

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Chapter of the National HRD Network held its annual general meeting and elections recently. <br><br>The executive committee for 2025-2027 was elected. <br><br>The newly elected committee members are: Swati Rustagi (President), Kasturi Cotha (Vice-President), Naganagouda SJ (Hon Secretary), Malathi KS (Treasurer), Anuradha Mahesh (Joint Secretary), Lalita Gowda (Member), Moumita Mahapatra (Member), Nandeesh Hiremath (Member), and Sonu Gupta (Member). The committee also includes Chapter Manager Mehak Kozgar. </p>.Karunesh Bajaj elected as new chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation.<p>"The election of the new executive committee signals a renewed commitment to engage deeply with members, contribute meaningfully to the HR fraternity, and inspire the next generation of leaders," a press note from the organisation stated. </p>