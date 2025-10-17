<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday recovered encroached properties in JP Nagar 9th Phase and Banashankari 3rd Stage with help of the local police.</p>.<p>Both the encroached properties are worth over Rs 25 crore. </p>.<p>During the operation, the BDA Task Force removed unauthorised constructions in Survey No 90/2 of Alahalli village, Uttarahalli hobli, where more than 10 sites of varying sizes had come up. The recovered property is valued at Rs 20.10 crore.</p>.<p>The team also razed unauthorised structures in Survey No 94/1 of Katriguppe village, Uttarahalli, reclaiming 2,108 sqft of land worth Rs 4.25 crore.</p>