Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

CBI arrests Punjab DIG Bhullar; seizes Rs 5 crore cash, 1.50 kg jewellery, luxury watches

According to an FIR lodged by the CBI, complainant Akash Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar had demanded illegal gratification through his middleman for settling the 2023 FIR registered in Sirhind.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 01:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 01:41 IST
India NewsCBIPunjabCrimebriberyPolice officer

Follow us on :

Follow Us