Battle-ready: Bengaluru private hospitals well equipped to tackle potential Covid surge  

Bengaluru: Despite the absence of a notable surge in Covid cases, private hospitals in the city are taking pre-emptive measures to address and manage viral infections.
While a few patients are presenting symptoms resembling Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), the overall situation remains controlled.
Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, president of PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association), stated that hospitals continue to adhere to standard precautionary measures.
"Previously, there were no cases. Recently, we are encountering one or two Covid cases weekly," he mentioned, stressing that the existing scenario does not warrant opening of Covid wards.
He explained that given the widespread vaccination coverage and exposure to the virus through various Covid waves, people may possess antibodies, turning the infection into a milder manifestation akin to a common cold, cough, or fever.
"It will be just like any other cold, cough or fever. Till now, we have not seen any patients' condition worsen or patients who need to be admitted to the ICU. There is no surge in cases; one or two cases are trickling in," he said.
Medical staff at a hospital in Bengaluru make arrangements in a Covid ward.
PTI
Symptom severity
Several private hospitals have established respiratory triage units within their emergency rooms, complete with an isolation room for patients exhibiting Covid symptoms. Testing is conducted based on symptom severity.
Dr Shailesh Shetty, emergency medical consultant at Aster CMI Hospital, said masking is a primary preventive measure. “Regardless of the flu panel testing for various viruses, including H1N1, Influenza, and Covid, treatment remains symptom-based,” he said.
Dr Ravindra Mehta, Founder-Director of VAAYU Chest and Sleep Centre and Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, noted that although there is no distinctive advisory for private hospitals, they have the necessary infrastructure and equipment for testing and treatment.
"It appears to be a mild infection-causing variant so there is no reason to panic. However, in view of the past experience with the nature of Covid-19, gearing up on the four aspects — prevention, infrastructure, testing, treatment — is the way forward," he said.