BBMP begins clearing bills of contractors  

After months of suspense, the BBMP has begun clearing bills of contractors, kept pending in the wake of an inquiry by a government-appointed special team.
The civic body is clearing bills for works funded by the government and through its internal sources. The payment will also clear the way for resumption of works pending since the new government took office in May.
On Tuesday, the BBMP cleared bills worth Rs 500 crore largely pertaining to stormwater drains, as it wants contractors to begin works at the earliest.
Separately, the BBMP has also started releasing bills related to the Programme of Works (PoW), that have been pending for the last two years.
Though the government gave Rs 675 crore in April, the BBMP did not release the funds first due to the imminent elections and later due to the inquiry. Last month, the government directed the BBMP to release 75% of each bill pending for clearance and retain the rest until the special team of IAS officers completes the probe and gives the green signal to each work.
BBMP sources said that the government is expected to release a further Rs 750 crore to the civic body.