BBMP begins demolition of illegal building, halts it after a day

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP began razing a four-storeyed building in White Rose Layout, Pattandur Agrahara, with much fanfare on Thursday. </p>.<p>It deployed earthmovers and hammer drills alongside 10 workers to pull down the building that had come up on a 30x80 sqft plot in Survey Number 23A without obtaining the requisite permissions. </p>.<p>The building was partly demolished, but its pillars and columns were left untouched. </p><p>But on Friday, the BBMP did not deploy any vehicles to resume the demolition. What's more, many illegal constructions are under way right next to this building. </p>.<p>"The demolition that began yesterday has not continued this morning, fueling speculations. Citizens feel this was just for show. The BBMP is not preventing construction of other illegal buildings in this same layout," said Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of the Citizens' Agenda for Bengaluru collective. </p>.<p>A BBMP executive engineer from the Mahadevapura Zone said the demolition drive would resume on Saturday. "We could not take up the work today because the assistant executive engineer was unwell," he said. </p>