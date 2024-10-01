Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP begins long-awaited survey of street vendors   

The last survey was conducted in 2017 and has been delayed by over two years. Accurate data on the number of street vendors and their locations is critical for designating vending zones and regulating street vending operations.
Sneha Ramesh
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 02:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 02:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us