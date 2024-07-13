BBMP clears encroachment on ITPL Road

Bengaluru: The BBMP, with assistance from police personnel, cleared an encroachment on the busy ITPL Main Road connecting Brigade Tech Park in Whitefield on Friday.
Access to the road has been cut off for the past two months by installing iron barricades, with certain individuals claiming it is a ‘private road’. Following a joint survey, the civic body recovered the land valued around Rs 5.35 crore.
In a press note, the BBMP stated that the encroachment was discovered on survey number 134/5 of Pattandur Agrahara village in KR Puram hobli, Bengaluru East taluk. The encroached area is 503 square metres.
B Ramachandra Naidu, son of Shakuntala Bai, had reportedly encroached on the land, which was previously used as a public road. The encroachers had rented out a portion of the land to establish a hotel.
With the help of the tahsildar of Bengaluru East, surveyors and police personnel from the Whitefield station and the BBMP’s Road Infrastructure Division recovered the land and temporarily repaired the road with wet mix on Friday evening. Local residents expressed their satisfaction with the BBMP’s efforts.
Officials noted another encroachment in the same area, according to the survey map provided by the Revenue Department.
The compound wall on this encroached land will be razed after completing the necessary formalities.
Mahadevapura MLA Manjula A and former MLA Aravind Limbavali reportedly extended their support to the BBMP in ensuring the recovery of the encroached land.
Published 13 July 2024, 01:04 IST