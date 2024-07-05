BBMP creates new survey wing to protect its properties, to hire 209 personnel

Bengaluru: The BBMP's new survey wing, aimed at safeguarding its properties, is poised to commence operations following approval to hire 209 staff.
Positions to be filled include deputy director (land records), supervisors, surveyors, and first division assistants. Senior positions will be filled via deputation from the Survey, Settlement, and Land Records Department, while other roles will be outsourced or filled under the BBMP's recruitment rules.
The move aims to resolve numerous litigated cases involving the BBMP's extensive property holdings, estimated at 7,000 properties worth thousands of crores. The BBMP also manages over 20 lakh property tax records lacking corresponding maps, creating challenges in property ownership and record management.
Officials said proper mapping is crucial for effectively managing and safeguarding valuable government lands.
The new wing will operate under the technical oversight of the survey, settlement commissioner while directly reporting to the BBMP.
Published 04 July 2024, 20:28 IST