BBMP dissolved, but town planning left to one officer

<p>Although the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was dissolved in September to decentralise the city's governance, the state government is yet to fill vacant posts in the vital town planning section crucial to Bengaluru's development.</p>.<p>The post of Additional Director, Town Planning (ADTP), is vacant in all five corporations. Most decisions are now routed through the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>From approving building plans to permitting changes in land use, the GBA's town planning wing has become more influential since the new system came into force. It now also holds authority to prepare the city's comprehensive master plan, a responsibility that previously remained with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).</p>.<p>Following the dissolution of the BBMP, the government created posts of Additional Director and Joint Director (Town Planning) in all five corporations.</p>.<p>While the joint director positions have been filled, the top post remains vacant. In the absence of a full-time officer, the GBA has handed additional charge of all five corporations to BN Girish, who already holds the same post at the apex body.</p>.<p>A builder seeking approvals questioned the very purpose of decentralisation.</p>.<p>"What is the point of creating five corporations, if the powers are not delegated? By appointing one officer in charge of all five corporations, the approval process has become painfully slow. In simple terms, the government has created a system that depends on just one person," he said.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the authority has written to the Department of Town and Country Planning seeking deputation of officers. "We are waiting for a response," he said.</p>