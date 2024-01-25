BBMP dumps debris on RT Nagar road

Bengaluru: A large amount of debris has been unlawfully deposited in the middle of the road between Taralabalu and the BDA complex in RT Nagar, resulting in pollution, traffic disruption, and a heightened risk of accidents.
Residents reported that the contractor, appointed by the BBMP for the development of RT Nagar's main road, had chosen to dump the debris on the road instead of transporting it to an abandoned quarry or a dump yard.
The sheer volume of debris has obstructed half of the two-lane road, which experiences heavy vehicular movement.
Concerned residents noted that the contractor continued to dump debris throughout the day, expressing fears that this practice might persist for several months, given that road construction commenced recently.
BBMP engineers claimed they could not identify a nearby vacant area for the temporary disposal of the debris. "We will promptly address the issue," an engineer said on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, this DH correspondent observed that significant amounts of debris still cluttered the road.