BBMP issues notice to Pattanagere shed for tax default

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a demand notice to K Jayanna, a resident of Pattanagere, for not paying the property tax for the large shed he owns adjoining BHEL layout.

The civic body claims to have learnt about the tax default only after some reporters sought the property tax details following the sensational murder of Renukaswamy in the shed. Actor Darshan is one among the 17 suspects of a murder that has shocked the state.