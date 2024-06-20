BBMP issues notice to Pattanagere shed for tax default

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a demand notice to K Jayanna, a resident of Pattanagere, for not paying the property tax for the large shed he owns adjoining BHEL layout.
The civic body claims to have learnt about the tax default only after some reporters sought the property tax details following the sensational murder of Renukaswamy in the shed. Actor Darshan is one among the 17 suspects of a murder that has shocked the state.
The shed is situated on the 5-acre property, officials said. As per the revenue records, the land continues to be recorded as 'agricultural'. "We have not issued the khata certificate but we will be considering it as non-agricultural for property tax computation as it was leased out for commercial purpose to someone else," the official said.
As per the notice, the Assistant Revenue officer has sought response in fifteen days. The notice also points out that the property has not paid taxes since 2008 when BBMP was formed.
Published 20 June 2024, 17:21 IST