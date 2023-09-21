BBMP lab fire: Probe blames deviation from standard procedure

A five-page report into the investigation of the fire that engulfed the BBMP’s quality assurance cell on August 11 has blamed deviation from the standard operating procedure (SoP) for the accident.
BS Prahlad, BBMP's engineer-in-chief, said in the report that an electric stove was used to soften the bituminous mix, and open fire was adopted to dry and separate the aggregate mix and residual benzene. The process, he said, was a deviation from the SoP that recommends the use of the oven.
"Usage of open fire may be the primary cause for the accident," the report, which will be submitted to the government, stated. A chief engineer died and eight others were injured in the accident.
The BBMP said the test was intended to determine binder content in the bituminous mix meant for roadwork in the Basavanagudi assembly constituency. The test was carried out by Anand G, assistant executive engineer with the help of Suresh, a Class-4 employee.
Academicians who helped the BBMP with the investigation also pointed out that the laboratory was operating in an extremely small space that was inadequate to hold tests. They also did not find circular space around each piece of equipment. "The mezzanine floor constructed out of steel fabrication over the laboratory is an ill-conceived idea," an expert said.
The BBMP’s engineer in chief has suggested a new place to set up the laboratory, while the existing lab will continue to be used as an office space.