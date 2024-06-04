BBMP officials inspect areas affected by waterlogging

Bengaluru: Following multiple complaints of waterlogging on the airport road, officials from different departments, including the BBMP, inspected areas in North Bengaluru to prevent such issues as it holds up traffic for several hours and leads to accidents.
Many roads, including the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, were waterlogged after the heavy rains on Sunday night.
Among the spots inspected by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath were Hebbal junction, National Highway towards Yelahanka, service road in Sahakaranagar, Kogilu signal, and Telecom Layout, among others.
Although the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had laid a 1,200-mm pipeline to prevent waterlogging at Hebbal Junction, metro and flyover works were blocking the flow of water into the stormwater drain. The BDA was asked to meet Namma Metro engineers to clear the blockage.
During the inspection, officials also found there was no grating for the flow of water from Ballari Road.
A meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was suggested.
To prevent flooding on the service road near Sahakaranagar, the BWSSB was asked to lay a pipeline on both sides of the road. A diversion channel was suggested to provide relief to motorists from waterlogging near a footwear shop on the same stretch.
Officials noticed flooding near Yelahanka Sparsh Hospital due to blockage of the culvert after the metro work began. Girinath asked the metro officials to solve the problem immediately. The civic body also found lack of progress on the stormwater drain work at the Kogilu signal and near Rachenahalli lake.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:38 IST