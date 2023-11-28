BBMP overhauls garbage collection system, signals change in contractors

Bengaluru: The BBMP is likely to change contractors responsible for collecting garbage from houses and commercial establishments as the civic body is restructuring the door-to-door garbage collection system.
Its solid waste management arm (Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited or BSWML) began reviewing the files last week, following directions from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, almost a year after floating tenders.
This January, the BBMP floated 89 tenders for the collection and transportation (C&T) of municipal solid waste from 243 wards, estimating a cost of Rs 590 crore per year. This equals around Rs 20 lakh per month per ward. However, the tenders have been on hold since the code of conduct for the assembly elections in May.
BBMP sources revealed that they initiated the technical evaluation of the tenders on the instructions of Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, after reviewing solid waste management-related activities.
Officials state that over 300 bidders, averaging three bidders per ward, participated in the tender.
Among the new conditions specified in the tender is that one agency will be responsible for collecting wet and dry waste from all buildings, excluding bulk generators. Currently, separate agencies handle wet and dry waste. Construction debris was kept out of their scope of work.
"Once (we are done with) the technical evaluation, we will open the financial bids,” said a BBMP official, adding that if bidders quote prices more than 5% of the estimates, the civic body will re-tender the project.
However, tenders may run into problems due to ward bifurcation. When the BBMP floated bids in January, the civic body had 243 wards, covered by the 89 packages. The recent reduction of wards to 225 by the government raises concerns about the future course of action.
Officials insist that the problem is confined to paperwork, as the reduction to 225 wards did not alter the BBMP’s geographical size when there were 243 wards.
“We may have to work out (the details),” said the BBMP officer. “But the ward delimitation will not affect the tenders as the work is divided based on the number of houses.”
SN Balasubramanya, head of the association of garbage contractors, said it was high time the BBMP revamped the system.
“From having new vehicles to increasing the scope of work, there are many good points in the new tender,” he said.
However, he noted that bidders may have quoted 5-10% more this time, as they are currently providing services based on the prices fixed in 2018.
