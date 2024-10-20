BBMP parks to get rainwater structures

<p>Bengaluru: Almost every public park in Bengaluru will have rainwater harvesting facilities, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) setting aside Rs 5 crore for the project. Each assembly constituency will get around Rs 15 lakh each. </p>.<p>This is a part of the Rs 55 crore allocated to the BBMP’s horticulture section in its annual budget of 2024-25. Other than the rain water structures, the civic body has set aside anywhere between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore for the maintenance of parks. Other important works planned include the development of wildlife rescue centre at Bannerghatta Biological Park, costing Rs 1 crore and the development of tree park at a cost of Rs 12 crore.</p>